LONDON Feb 24 Dixons Retail, Europe's No. 2 electricals retailer, and Carphone Warehouse, Europe's No. 1 independent mobile phone retailer, said on Monday they are in merger talks.

"The boards of Dixons and Carphone Warehouse note the recent speculation and confirm that the two companies are in preliminary discussions regarding a possible merger of Dixons and Carphone Warehouse," the firms said in a statement.

They said the discussions are at a very preliminary stage and there was no certainty a transaction will be forthcoming.

They said no decision has been reached regarding the structuring of any such merger.