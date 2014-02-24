LONDON Feb 24 Dixons Retail, Europe's
No. 2 electricals retailer, and Carphone Warehouse,
Europe's No. 1 independent mobile phone retailer, said on Monday
they are in merger talks.
"The boards of Dixons and Carphone Warehouse note the recent
speculation and confirm that the two companies are in
preliminary discussions regarding a possible merger of Dixons
and Carphone Warehouse," the firms said in a statement.
They said the discussions are at a very preliminary stage
and there was no certainty a transaction will be forthcoming.
They said no decision has been reached regarding the
structuring of any such merger.