FRANKFURT, April 15 German mobile telephone company Drillisch agreed to buy telecoms shop chain The Phone House Deutschland from Dixons Carphone for a combination of shares and future cash flows.

The deal will give Drillisch access to more than 1 million subscribers of The Phone House, which operates 30 shops under its own brand and another 50 stores for Deutsche Telekom and generates annual sales of about 350 million euros ($372 million).

Drillisch said in a statement on Wednesday it would give Dixons new shares equal to about 3 percent of its stock when the deal closes, to be raised in a capital increase excluding shareholders' subscription rights.

In addition, Dixons will be entitled to an unspecified amount of future excess cash flows of The Phone House.

Drillisch now has a market value of about 2.1 billion euros, which would put the value of 3 percent of shares at around 60 million euros.

"Given the sales number, that is a low price," said a local trader, who declined to be identified, as he was not authorised to speak to the media. "Let's hope that price does not mean that company has earnings problems."

The transaction is to take place by the end of May at the latest, Drillisch said. ($1=0.9410 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)