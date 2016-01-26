LONDON Jan 26 British consumer electricals and
mobile phone retailer Dixons Carphone edged up its
guidance for annual profit on the back of strong Christmas
trading, it said on Tuesday.
The firm said it expected a 2015-16 pretax profit of 440-450
million pounds ($625-$639 million) versus analysts' previous
average forecast of 440 million pounds and the 381 million
pounds made in 2014-15.
Dixons Carphone, which trades as Currys, PC World and
Carphone Warehouse in the UK and Ireland, Elkjop and El Giganten
in Nordic countries and Kotsovolos in Greece, said sales at
stores open over a year rose 5 percent in the 10 weeks to Jan.
9.
That was ahead of analysts' average forecast of a rise of 3
percent.
($1 = 0.7040 pounds)
