UPDATE 1-Home Capital's shares surge as Buffett rides to rescue
* Short-seller Cohodes still betting against company (Adds comments by interim CEO, analyst, short seller)
May 24 Britain's Dixons Carphone on Wednesday beat fourth-quarter trading forecasts and narrowed its full-year headline pretax profit guidance to 485-490 million pounds ($628.85 million-$635.33 million) from 475-495 million.
The company, which trades as Currys, PC World and Carphone Warehouse in its home market, Elkjop and Elgiganten in Nordic countries and Kotsovolos in Greece, said like-for-like group sales rose 2 percent in the 16 weeks to April 29, its fiscal fourth quarter, ahead of a company compiled consensus of 0.9 percent growth.
Like-for-like sales in the UK and Ireland rose 2 percent, driven by a strong electricals performance.
Prior to Wednesday's update analysts were on average forecasting a pretax profit of 490 million pounds for 2016-17, up from 447 million in 2015-16.
($1 = 0.7712 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)
* Short-seller Cohodes still betting against company (Adds comments by interim CEO, analyst, short seller)
LOS ANGELES, June 22 The parent of Burger King and Tim Hortons on Thursday vowed to cut the use of antibiotics in its chicken supply, joining other major fast-food chain operators in the battle against the rise of dangerous antibiotic-resistant bacteria known as superbugs.