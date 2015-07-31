LONDON, July 31 British electricals and mobile
phone retailer Dixons Carphone has agreed to sell The
Phone House Portugal, further streamlining its business as it
focuses on markets where it has a leading position.
The group said on Friday it would sell the 130-store
loss-making business to Digital Place, a company owned by the
shareholders of the TLCI group of companies, a telecoms retailer
and wholesaler in the region.
Following completion, expected by the end of next month,
Dixons Carphone will receive a small cash consideration. A
deferred cash consideration measured against profitability will
be payable over five years.
Earlier this year the group sold The Phone House Netherlands
and The Phone House Deutschland.
Shares in Dixons Carphone, up 36 percent over the last year,
were up 1 percent at 454 pence at 1352 GMT, valuing the business
at 5.2 billion pounds ($8.14 billion).
($1 = 0.6388 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)