LONDON Dec 16 Dixons Carphone, Britain's largest electricals and mobile phone retailer, beat forecasts with a 23 percent rise in first half profit, helped by a strong performance in its home market where it outperformed rivals.

The group, which trades as Currys, PC World and Carphone Warehouse in the UK and Ireland, Elkjop and El Giganten in Nordic countries and Kotsovolos in Greece, said on Wednesday it made an underlying pretax profit of 121 million pounds ($182.00 million) in the 26 weeks to Oct. 31.

That compares to analysts' average forecast of 111 million pounds, according to a company compiled consensus, and 98 million pounds made in the same period last year.

Group sales at stores open over a year rose 5 percent, driven by a 7 percent rise in the UK & Ireland division.

The firm said a strong "Black Friday" discount day on Nov. 27 delivered its biggest-ever single day's trade and was "a great start to Christmas."

($1 = 0.6648 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)