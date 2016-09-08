LONDON, Sept 8 Dixons Carphone, Britain's
biggest consumer electricals and mobile phone retailer, beat
forecasts on Thursday with a 4 percent rise in quarterly sales
and said it had seen no impact from the vote to leave the
European Union in June.
The company, which trades as Currys, PC World and Carphone
Warehouse in the UK and Ireland, Elkjop and El Giganten in
Nordic countries and Kotsovolos in Greece, said group underlying
revenue rose 4 percent in the 13 weeks to July 30, higher than a
consensus forecast for growth of 2.5 percent.
Within its home market of Britain, sales were also up 4
percent at stores open more than a year, as consumers appetite
for mobile phones and televisions was not affected by the Brexit
vote on June 23.
"We are delivering pleasing growth in all markets and
continued high levels of customer satisfaction, and, thus far,
continue to see no detectable impact of the Brexit vote on
consumer behaviour in the UK," Chief Executive Seb James said in
a statement.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)