By James Davey
LONDON, Jan 21 British electricals and mobile
phone retailer Dixons Carphone raised its full-year
profit forecast after Christmas trading beat expectations,
having been given an early boost by Black Friday deals in
November.
While rivals, such as Argos, have complained that
the U.S.-imported Black Friday sales day on Nov. 28 was
unhelpful as it pulled Christmas sales forward and then created
a lull in spending, Dixons Carphone said the pattern of shopping
worked well for it.
Finance Director Humphrey Singer said Black Friday was now
its busiest day of the year, surpassing Boxing Day, Dec. 26.
"The shape of this key (Christmas) trading period certainly
changed but we like big, planned promotional events and were
well prepared and able to adapt," he said on Wednesday.
As Europe's second largest electrical goods retailer after
Metro's Media-Saturn, Dixons Carphone has the clout to
negotiate deals with suppliers on specific Black Friday products
so it can protect profit margins.
It places particularly large orders with global
manufacturers and in some instances gets suppliers to devote
their factories to one model, for a short period, bringing down
costs, both for it and the supplier.
The savings can then be passed on to consumers through
promotional deals, giving Dixons a competitive advantage over
rivals who took big hits on some products they sell all year
round.
Samsung televisions, De Longhi coffee
machines and Bose audio speakers were big Black Friday sellers.
"Careful planning ahead of Black Friday to work with
suppliers on targeted, not blanket, promotions allowed the
business to deliver a positive surprise on gross margins," said
Investec analyst Alistair Davies.
Media-Saturn does not operate in the UK and other rivals,
such as Argos, have a much broader range of products.
Argos and John Lewis have said retailers may try to
rein in Black Friday promotions this year.
However, Singer sees little prospect of that. "I think it's
here to stay ... and is something we need to plan for and get
used to."
Dixons Carphone, formed by last year's merger between Dixons
Retail and Carphone Warehouse, said it expected a 2014-15 pretax
profit of 355-375 million pounds ($539-$569 million) compared
with a previous forecast of 354 million pounds.
Shares in Dixons Carphone, up 21 percent over the last three
months in anticipation of a decent Christmas, were up 0.5
percent at 445 pence at 1332 GMT, valuing the business at 5.1
billion pounds.
It said sales at stores open for more than a year were up 7
percent in the nine weeks to Jan. 3, while gross margins were
stable.
Like-for-like sales rose 8 percent in its main UK & Ireland
division, where it trades as Carphone Warehouse, Currys and PC
World, ahead of analysts' average forecast for a rise of 5
percent. Top sellers included coffee machines, juicers, high
speed blenders and ultra high definition televisions.
Sales on the same basis were up 6 percent in the northern
Europe division, versus expectations of a 3 percent rise, but
fell 4 percent in southern Europe.
($1 = 0.6592 pounds)
