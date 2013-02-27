LONDON Feb 27 Europe's No.2 electrical goods
retailer, Dixons Retail, has closed all of its Pixmania
stores and scaled back its online markets as part of a
turnaround plan for the struggling unit.
Pixmania, which sells products ranging from fashion
accessories and cameras to tablets and home appliances, has
weighed on Dixons, struggling to make money in austerity-hit
southern European markets.
Dixons, home to the Currys and PC World chains in Britain,
Elkjop in Nordic countries, UniEuro in Italy and Kotsovolos in
Greece, has closed around 30 Pixmania outlets, including stores
in Spain, Portugal, Belgium and France, a spokesman said.
Pixmania's online offering in those countries will continue
but the company has exited 12 online markets across Austria,
Switzerland and eastern Europe. It will now operate in 14 online
markets in total.
In August Dixons took day-to-day control of the unit in
order to step up plans to restructure it and stem operating
losses which rose to 17.1 million pounds ($26 million) for the
24 weeks to Oct. 13. Dixons also took a 45 million pound
writedown on the value of the unit.