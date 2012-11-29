LONDON Nov 29 Dixons, Europe's No.2
electricals retailer, narrowed its loss for the first half of
the year after strong performances in Britain and northern
Europe and said it was cautiously optimistic about its
prospects.
Dixons, home to the Currys and PC World chains in Britain,
on Thursday reported an underlying pretax loss of 22.2 million
pounds ($35.48 million) for the 24 weeks to Oct. 13.
That compared with a 25.3 million pound loss a year ago and
a company compiled consensus for a similar figure this year. The
group is expected to make a profit of around 87 million pounds
for the year to end-April according to Reuters data.
Sales at stores open more than a year rose 3 percent in the
first half, driven by a strong first quarter as customers rushed
to buy tablets and televisions before a summer of sporting
events.
The group's UK and Ireland division returned to first half
profitability for the first time in five years.