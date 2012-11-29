LONDON Nov 29 Dixons, Europe's No.2 electricals retailer, narrowed its loss for the first half of the year after strong performances in Britain and northern Europe and said it was cautiously optimistic about its prospects.

Dixons, home to the Currys and PC World chains in Britain, on Thursday reported an underlying pretax loss of 22.2 million pounds ($35.48 million) for the 24 weeks to Oct. 13.

That compared with a 25.3 million pound loss a year ago and a company compiled consensus for a similar figure this year. The group is expected to make a profit of around 87 million pounds for the year to end-April according to Reuters data.

Sales at stores open more than a year rose 3 percent in the first half, driven by a strong first quarter as customers rushed to buy tablets and televisions before a summer of sporting events.

The group's UK and Ireland division returned to first half profitability for the first time in five years.