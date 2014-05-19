BRUSSELS May 19 European Union antitrust regulators will decide by June 25 whether to clear the 3.8-billion-pound ($6.40 billion) merger of British mobile phone retailer Carphone Warehouse and Dixons Retail, the European Commission said on Monday.

The companies announced a deal last week aimed at capitalising on the growing convergence of smartphones and consumer electronics.

Carphone, Europe's biggest independent mobile phone retailer and Dixons, the second-largest electronics retailer in Europe with operations in Britain, the Nordics and Greece, sought EU approval on May 16.

The filing was published on the Commission's website.

