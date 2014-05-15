UPDATE 4-U.S. Post Holdings tucks into British breakfast cereal Weetabix
* Post stands by 2017 outlook; Shares down 2 pct (Adds Post CEO comments, share activity)
LONDON May 15 Britain's Carphone Warehouse and Dixons Retail have agreed a 3.8 billion pounds ($6.38 billion) all-share merger, creating a powerful pan-European mobile phone and electricals group with about 2,900 stores.
Carphone, Europe's biggest independent mobile phone retailer, and Dixons, Europe's No. 2 electricals retailer, said on Thursday the deal would be implemented by way of a scheme of arrangement of Dixons.
They said the merger would result in each of Dixons' and Carphone's shareholders holding 50 percent of a group to be called Dixons Carphone Plc.
Under the terms of the merger, Dixons shareholders will receive 0.155 of a new Dixons Carphone share in exchange for each Dixons share.
Based on Wednesday's closing prices Carphone had a market capitalisation of 1.90 billion pounds and Dixons 1.87 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.5960 British Pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)
April 18 Police said on Tuesday they had received more than 400 tips from the public in the nationwide manhunt for a murder suspect who posted a video of himself on Facebook shooting a man in Cleveland, Ohio.