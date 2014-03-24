* UK Takeover Panel gives Dixons, Carphone until May 19
* Sky News report says Phones4u could enter fray
* Source says Dixons not in tie-up talks with Phones4u
(Adds detail of report of possible Phones4u interest, shares)
By James Davey
LONDON, March 24 Britain's Takeover Panel has
granted Dixons Retail and Carphone Warehouse an
eight-week extension to their negotiations for a possible 4
billion-pound ($6.6 billion) merger.
The extension was given on Monday as speculation that rival
Phones4u could enter the fray was dampened.
Dixons, Europe's second-biggest electricals retailer, and
Carphone, Europe's largest independent mobile-phone retailer,
now have until May 19 to confirm whether they intend to press
ahead with a deal that would create a group with about 2,900
stores across Europe and which it is expected would find a place
in Britain's FTSE 100 share index.
Dixons and Carphone announced they were in merger talks on
Feb. 24 and the Takeover Panel set an original deadline of 1700
GMT Monday.
"Since the announcement of Feb. 24 was made when discussions
were at a very preliminary stage, both parties have agreed that
they require more time to evaluate a potential merger of the two
businesses," the two companies said on Monday.
A Sky News report said BC Partners, the private
equity firm that owns Phones4u, sounded out senior Dixons
executives about a possible tie-up in the days following the
emergence of the Carphone merger talks.
Phones4u already operates outlets in some Dixons stores
through a deal that runs to May 2015.
A source familiar with the situation told Reuters Dixons was
not currently in talks with Phones4u about any other business
tie-up.
Shares in Dixons closed up 0.2 percent at 49.96 pence,
valuing the business at 1.8 billion pounds. Shares in Carphone
closed down 4.8 percent at 323.6p, valuing that business at 1.87
billion pounds.
Both Dixons and BC Partners declined to comment.
($1=0.6065 British Pounds)
(Additional reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by Kate Holton,
Greg Mahlich)