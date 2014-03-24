LONDON, March 24 Britain's Takeover Panel has
granted Dixons Retail and Carphone Warehouse an
eight week extension to their negotiations for a possible
merger.
The retailers did have a deadline of 1700 GMT on Monday to
confirm whether they intended to press ahead with a deal.
However, the Takeover Panel said the deadline had now been
extended to May 19.
Dixons and Carphone announced they were in merger talks on
Feb. 24.
A combination of Dixons, Europe's No. 2 electricals
retailer, and Carphone, Europe's largest independent
mobile-phone retailer, would create a group with about 2,900
stores across the continent which would probably find a place in
Britain's FTSE 100 index of leading companies.
"Since the announcement of Feb. 24 was made when discussions
were at a very preliminary stage, both parties have agreed that
they require more time to evaluate a potential merger of the two
businesses," the two companies said on Monday.
