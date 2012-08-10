* Dixons to pay 10 mln euros for further 22 pct of PIXmania
* Dixons already held 77 pct stake in PIXmania
LONDON Aug 10 Dixons Retail, Europe's
second biggest electricals retailer, said on Friday it would
take full ownership of online business PIXmania after agreeing
to buy out the minority interest of its founders.
The firm said it would pay 10 million euros ($12.3 million)
for the 22 percent stake in PIXmania indirectly held by Steve
and Jean-Emile Rosenblum. Dixons already held a 77 percent
interest.
The retailer said the acquisition will enable it to take
full day-to-day control of PIXmania and improve its performance.
It said PIXmania's e-Merchant platform provides the basis of
the group's UK & Ireland multi-channel operations as well as for
a number of other third party clients.
"PIXmania's own trading business continues to face strong
market headwinds and this move will also allow us to manage the
company in line with the group's wider strategy and take the
decisive actions necessary to improve its performance," said CEO
Sebastian James.