By Kate Holton
LONDON, Sept 6 A rush to buy televisions and
tablet computers ahead of Britain's summer of sporting and royal
events helped Dixons maintain its growing sales trend,
Europe's second largest electricals retailer reported on
Thursday.
The boost in demand for televisions to watch the Euro 2012
soccer tournament and the Olympics and continued solid trading
in northern Europe in the 12 weeks to July 21 enabled the group
to offset a weak performance from its stores in southern Europe.
"I've been gently encouraged by our peformance which turned
out, certainly in the UK, Ireland and northern Europe, to be
slightly better than we anticipated," Chief Executive Sebastian
James said.
The trading update followed a move by the operator of the PC
World and Currys outlets in Britain to cut costs and develop its
online offering, allowing it to gain share by lowering prices
and improving its product range, even in markets like Greece
where consumer confidence is virtually non existent.
However, like other British retailers, James cautioned that
August had proved to be quieter, ironically as consumers stayed
at home to watch the London Olympics on their new televisions.
Overall it remains cautious about the outlook and expects a
quieter period before Microsoft's launch of its new Windows 8
operating system in October and the start of the Christmas
trading period.
"A good first-quarter sales performance from Dixons, broadly
following the trends seen in the fourth quarter," Panmure
analyst Philip Dorgan said.
"We think that profits should have decent momentum over the
next few years, as margins ease up in the UK and losses are
eliminated in Southern Europe and PIXmania. Dixons operates in a
tough space, but we expect it to continue to be the strongest
multichannel operator. We therefore remain Buyers."
Shares in the group were up 2 percent at 19.44 pence on
Thursday, extending gains of nearly 20 percent in the last
month.
European retailers have been hit by the loss of confidence
and disposable income from consumers grappling with rising
prices, muted wage growth, austerity, and the sovereign debt
crisis. Dixons and rivals MediaMarkt Saturn and Darty
are finding life particularly tough with competition
from supermarkets and the internet for discretionary goods.
Dixons has however benefited from disarray at the rival
Comet chain in its home market. Darty, formerly known as Kesa,
sold the loss-making British business Comet to private
investment firm OpCapita for a nominal 2 pounds in February.
"The series of celebratory and sporting events - the
Olympics, European championships and of course the weather which
was in our favour, ie very drizzly and British, was helpful and
contributed to deliver a pretty good start to the year," James
said.
SOLID GROWTH
The group, which trades as Elkjop in Nordic countries,
Unieuro in Italy and Kotsovolos in Greece, said sales at stores
open at least a year were up 5 percent in the 12 weeks to July
21, maintaining the rate of growth seen in the final quarter of
the 2011-12 year.
Dixons, which makes just under half of its sales in Britain,
said like-for-like sales in the UK & Ireland division were up 7
percent, having been up 8 percent in the previous quarter.
A move into London's land-mark Harrods store had proved a
huge success, with the outlet "trading its socks off".
Group sales from its multi-channel arm, which has an
internet offering in addition to the stores, were also up
strongly, rising 39 percent, as customers bought products online
and collected them from their nearest store.
Growth in Northern Europe was up 13 percent on a
like-for-like basis with Denmark and Finland trading
particularly strongly, while southern Europe was down 10
percent, dragged down by the weak consumer confidence in Greece
and Italy.
"The trends are definitely not improving in southern Europe
and we are not very optimistic about what is likely to happen
there," James said, adding however that the Greek market had
shown some signs of stabilising in the last three months.
Dixons in June pledged to stay in Greece, saying it believed
the market would come good eventually and in the meantime it was
taking share off rivals.
"It's very encouraging that customers in these tough times
are at least choosing us to the extent that they're choosing
anyone," he said.
The only other weak spot for the group came from its online
business PIXmania, which it took full ownership of in August.
James said it was too soon to know what it would do with the
business but suggested it could get rid of some elements if they
were found to be unnecessary.