LONDON Jan 17 Dixons Retail, Europe's
second-biggest electrical goods retailer, said it would meet
year profit forecasts as it posted a rise in sales in its home
and Nordic markets, though they continued to fall in southern
Europe.
Dixons, home to the Currys and PC World chains in Britain,
Elkjop in Nordic countries, UniEuro in Italy and Kotsovolos in
Greece, said on Thursday group sales at stores open over a year
rose 3 percent in the 12 weeks to Jan. 5, its fiscal third
quarter.
That compared with analysts' consensus forecast of up 1.5-2
percent and a first half rise of 3 percent.
Like-for-like sales in the UK and Ireland rose 8 percent and
were up 11 percent in northern Europe. But in the southern
Europe division, which includes Italy and Greece, like-for-like
sales fell 8 percent.