LONDON Jan 16 Dixons Retail, Europe's No. 2 electricals retailer, posted a rise in sales in the key Christmas trading period, gaining market share from rivals.

The group, home to the Currys and PC World chains in Britain, Elkjop in Nordic countries and Kotsovolos in Greece, said on Thursday group sales at stores open over a year rose 3 percent in the Nov. 1 to Jan. 4 period.

That compares with first half growth of 6 percent.

Like-for-like sales in the UK and Ireland rose 5 percent and were up 2 percent in northern Europe.

Sales in Greece on the same basis were, however, down 8 percent.

Gross margin for the group fell 0.5 percent.