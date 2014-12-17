* Black Friday now rivalling Boxing Day as biggest day
* First half turnover of 5 billion pounds, up 1 pct
* Comfortable with market expectations for 2014-15 year
By James Davey
LONDON, Dec 17 "Black Friday" is becoming a
welcome fixture in the British retail calendar, consumer
electricals chain Dixons Carphone said on Wednesday,
adding it was close to being its busiest day.
Most British retailers fully embraced Black Friday
promotions this year, both in store and online, seeking to
follow their counterparts across the Atlantic and kickstart
trading early in the key Christmas period.
Analysts are concerned that the discounts pull forward
Christmas sales that store groups would otherwise have made at
full price and can dampen business in subsequent weeks.
However, Dixons Carphone protects margins by placing
especially large orders with suppliers. In some instances it
gets suppliers to devote their factories to one model, bringing
down the cost, a saving which is passed on to consumers.
"We end up making incredibly large promotional offerings for
customers in combination with suppliers and that ensures that we
can get the right margin," Finance Director Humphrey Singer told
reporters after the company reported a 30 percent rise in first
half profit, sending its shares up 4 percent.
Singer said the Nov. 28 event was "huge", exceeding company
expectations, as shoppers snapped up Samsung TVs, De Longhi
coffee machines and Bose speakers. He said Black Friday was now
rivalling Boxing Day, Dec. 26, as its biggest day of the year.
"This I think is the new pattern of Christmas trading and
we're all going to have to get used to it."
A Black Friday shopping spree pushed British retail sales
growth to a three-month high in November, according to an
industry survey published last week.
GERMAN, DUTCH PROBLEMS
In August Dixons Retail, Europe's second largest consumer
electronics retailer, and Carphone Warehouse, Europe's largest
independent mobile phone firm, merged to create Dixons Carphone,
which found a place in Britain's blue chip FTSE 100 index.
The merged firm made a pro forma pretax profit of 78 million
pounds ($123 million) in the 31 weeks to Nov. 1. Revenues rose 1
percent to 5.02 billion pounds.
The company said it was comfortable with market expectations
for the 2014-15 year.
Market share was won in the UK and Ireland, Nordics and
Greece. However, the Netherlands and Germany remained
"challenging". The firm's businesses there are being reviewed,
with some stores already closed and head office costs reduced.
The company booked exceptional charges of 100 million
pounds, partly relating to the restructuring in Germany and the
Netherlands.
($1 = 0.6361 pounds)
