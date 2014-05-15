BRIEF-Zemaitijos decides to distribute company's profit of 2016 and to allocate EUR 0.10 of dividends to one share.
* Says on April 14 it was decided to distribute company's profit of 2016 and to allocate 0.10 euro of dividends to one share.
LONDON May 15 Dixons Retail Plc
* Group full year underlying profit before tax expected to be at top end of market expectations of 150 million pounds to 160 million pounds
* Group gross margins were down 0.2 percent in full year, showing improvement in second half
* Trading for q4 and full year to 30 april 2014
* A strong outturn across group with full year underlying sales up 3 percent and like for likes up 3 percent. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
