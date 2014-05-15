LONDON May 15 Dixons Retail Plc

* Group full year underlying profit before tax expected to be at top end of market expectations of 150 million pounds to 160 million pounds

* Group gross margins were down 0.2 percent in full year, showing improvement in second half

* Trading for q4 and full year to 30 april 2014

* A strong outturn across group with full year underlying sales up 3 percent and like for likes up 3 percent.