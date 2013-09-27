BRIEF-Egypt's Raya Holding completes acquisition of stake in International Union for Integrated Food Industries
April 2 Raya Holding For Financial Investment Sae
Sept 27 Dixons Retail PLC : * Agreement with Mutares for sale of PIXmania signed * Signing follows completion of consultations with the relevant works councils * Completion of the transaction is expected to take place at the end of December 2013 * Transaction is expected to be accretive to underlying earnings for Dixons Retail in the current financial year * Dixons announced the agreement on Sept. 5 * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* FY net loss EGP 15.7 million versus profit EGP 3 million year ago
NEW DELHI, April 2 India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd vehicle sales in March: March March Pct change 2017 2016 TOTAL SALES 56,031 52,718 6 DOMESTIC SALES 53,322 48,967 9 PASSENGER VEHICLES 25,352 26,885 -6 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES 22,908 17,438 31 EXPORTS 2,709 3,751 -28 Mahindra & Mahindra is India'