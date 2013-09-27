Sept 27 Dixons Retail PLC : * Agreement with Mutares for sale of PIXmania signed * Signing follows completion of consultations with the relevant works councils * Completion of the transaction is expected to take place at the end of December 2013 * Transaction is expected to be accretive to underlying earnings for Dixons Retail in the current financial year * Dixons announced the agreement on Sept. 5 * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here