BRIEF-Jinzi Ham announces FY 2016 dividend payment; unit to buy shares in data service firm
* Says co plans to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 6 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
LONDON, April 22 Dixons Retail PLC : * Agreement to dispose of webhallen * Sale to komplett as, a norwegian based e-Commerce company for aconsideration
of approximately SEK140M * Source text for Eikon
* Says co plans to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 6 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
* Says it issues new shares via private placement and raises 230 million yuan in total, for funding acquisition and projects