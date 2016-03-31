MOSCOW, March 31 Russian food retailer Dixy's
sales growth accelerated in the first few months of
2016, after it saw net profit fall 87 percent in 2015 as revenue
growth slowed.
Chief Financial Officer Sergei Belyakov said Dixy will
increase promotional campaigns this year to help boost customer
traffic while cutting labour and utility costs and renegotiating
rent agreements.
"In the course of this year we plan to focus attention on the
management primarily on action that can stimulate the growth of
traffic," Belyakov told a conference call on Thursday.
"We aim to increase like-for-like sales and improve
profitability... We are viewing 2015 as a floor for the company
for sure," he said, adding like-for-like sales had been positive
since the fourth quarter of 2015.
Dixy posted on Thursday 2015 net profit of 589 million
roubles ($8.8 million) as revenue growth slowed to 19 percent
from 27 percent in 2014 and core profit margin slipped to 4.9
percent from 7.1 percent.
Belyakov also said this year's capital expenditure, seen at
around 12 billion roubles, would be funded from operating cash
flow rather than debt.
Dixy has lagged behind rivals such as Magnit
and X5 and acknowledged last year it had been
slow to react to a drop in consumer purchasing power as the
country's economy weakened.
In March, it appointed a new chief executive, Pedro Manuel
Pereira Da Silva, to replace long-serving Ilya Yakubson, who was
suspended in December. On Thursday, it also named
Julio Marques Duarte as chief operations officer and Juan Giralt
Silva as chief commercial officer.
($1 = 67.1530 roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Olga Sichkar; Editing by
Lidia Kelly and Susan Thomas)