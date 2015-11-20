(Recasts with company comments on Bristol investment, adds CEO
comments on like-for-like sales in Q4 and view on 2016)
By Maria Kiselyova
MOSCOW Nov 20 Russian food retailer Dixy
said on Friday it could sell its 33 percent interest
in tobacco and spirits chain Bristol after Russia's competition
watchdog blocked its attempt to take a bigger stake.
"There is a high chance that (our) current stake in Bristol
project will be sold back to our controlling stakeholders,"
Chief Financial Officer Fedor Rybasov said.
He added the board was expected to take a decision in two
weeks' time and that there was "a high chance" that the sale
would be done on the same terms as its acquisition.
Russia's No.4 grocery chain by sales, which operates mostly
small neighbourhood stores, said in June it planned to gain
control of the 1,400-store Bristol after buying 31.8 percent
from a firm controlled by its own biggest shareholder.
Analysts questioned the deal at a time when Dixy's revenue
growth slowed sharply, hurt by subdued consumer sentiment and
intensified competition from the discount stores of X5
and Magnit .
Dixy cut its 2015 sales growth forecast in August to 16-20
percent from 20-25 percent, saying it had been slow to react to
a drop in consumer purchasing power.
Chief Executive Ilya Yakubson told analysts on Friday Dixy
was sticking to the guidance and expected like-for-like sales in
the fourth quarter to grow after they fell 1.8 percent in
July-September.
He forecast 2016 to be "much more positive" than 2015
although said he would not give any guidance until March.
INTO THE RED
Russia's competition watchdog FAS last week blocked Dixy's
plan to buy more Bristol shares, saying the firm had failed to
provide requested materials.
Dixy bought 31.8 percent of Bristol for 1.8 billion roubles
($28 million) from its controlling shareholder, tobacco
distributor Megapolis, in May, adding to the 1.2 percent it
already owned.
It had said it planned to borrow in order to buy more
Bristol shares and by October its net debt had risen to around
36 billion roubles from 25 billion at the end of 2014.
Dixy said on Friday a resulting spike in finance costs and a
share in Bristol's net losses contributed to its net profit
slipping into the red in the third quarter.
It made a net loss of 843 million roubles ($13 million)
after a profit a year ago, also due to a foreign exchange loss,
while its core profit fell because of higher expansion costs.
($1 = 64.8070 roubles)
(Additional reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Editing by Mark
Potter and David Evans)