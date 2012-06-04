MOSCOW, June 4 Russian food retailer Dixy Group
reported on Monday a 116.6 percent jump in
first-quarter net income year-on-year, boosted by its
acquisition of smaller rival Victoria last year.
Net profit soared to 356 million roubles ($10.56
million)from 164 million roubles in the first three months of
2011, as total revenue increased 93.1 percent to 34.7 billion
roubles, Dixy said in a statement.
Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) rose 111.9 percent to 2.1 billion roubles
on an EBITDA margin of 6.1 percent against 5.6 percent a year
earlier.
Russia's No.3 food retailer, Dixy aims to close the gap on
profit margins enjoyed by larger rivals, its chief executive
officer told Reuters in an interview in April.
($1 = 33.7117 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by John Bowker)