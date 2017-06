MOSCOW Dec 3 Russian food retailer Dixy said on Monday its third-quarter net profit rose 18 percent, year-on-year, to 280 million roubles ($9 million).

Total revenue increased 23 percent to 36 billion roubles, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation rose 16 percent to 2 billion roubles. ($1 = 30.9137 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Katya Golubkova)