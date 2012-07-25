MOSCOW, July 25 Russian grocery chain Dixy
said on Wednesday its first-half consolidated revenues
surged 89.5 percent year-on-year to 70.9 billion roubles ($2.16
billion), boosted by its merger with smaller rival Victoria just
over a year ago.
Sales were up 20.7 percent on a pro-forma basis, including
Victoria's results from the beginning of 2011, Dixy said in a
statement.
First-half like-for-like sales increased 4.49 percent on the
back of a 5.04 percent rise in the average bill which offset a
0.52 percent decline in customer traffic.
The company expects pro-forma sales to grow by between 20
and 25 percent in rouble terms this year as it plans to open
250-300 new stores, its chief executive has said.
($1 = 32.7660 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)