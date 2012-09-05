MOSCOW, Sept 5 Russian food retailer Dixy
reported on Tuesday a 62 percent fall in
second-quarter net profit to 145 million roubles ($4.48
million), missing analysts' expectations.
Analysts had forecast profit of 288.4 million roubles, with
estimates ranging from 75 million to 470 million, down from 390
million roubles in the same period of 2011.
Dixy had been expected to report a fall in profits after the
impact of a higher tax rate following the acquisition of rival
Victoria, a Reuters poll showed. Dixy is on an expansion drive
and, after the purchase of rival Victoria this year, became the
fifth-largest food retailer in Russia by sales and the third
biggest home-grown player.