MOSCOW Nov 14 Russian grocery chain Dixy said on Wednesday its consolidated revenues in the first ten months of 2012 rose 50.2 percent, year-on-year, to 118 billion roubles ($3.72 billion), b oo sted by its merger with smaller rival Victoria in mid-2011.

Revenues were up 21.4 percent on a pro-forma basis, including Victoria results from the beginning of 2011, in line with the pace achieved in January-September, Dixy said in a statement.

Dixy, Russia's third-biggest home-grown food retailer, said earlier it expects pro-forma sales to grow by 20-25 percent in rouble terms this year as it plans to open about 350 new stores.

($1 = 31.7095 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)