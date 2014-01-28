* December sales up 16.6 pct after 23.9 pct in November
* FY 2013 sales up 22.7 pct, miss target
* Changes in LFL calculation method flatter results
MOSCOW, Jan 28 Russia's No. 3 food retailer,
Dixy Group, reported a sharp slowdown in sales growth
at the end of last year, hurt by increased competition and
flagging consumer confidence.
Several other retailers have said their sales grew more
slowly in December, with Magnit and O'Key
forecasting a slowdown in 2014.
Dixy, the country's third-biggest domestic grocery chain by
sales behind Magnit and X5, said on Tuesday its sales
had increased by 17 percent in December from a year earlier,
after a 24 percent gain in November and 25 percent in October.
Last month, the company reduced working hours in most
neighbourhood stores in response to increased competition. It
also cut it full-year 2013 sales growth guidance to 23.5 percent
from 25 percent.
However, the December slowdown means it missed that revised
target as full-year sales grew 22.7 percent to 180.5 billion
roubles ($5.20 billion), it said in a statement.
It also changed its method for calculating like-for-like
sales, providing figures based on an analysis that included more
stores than under the previous method.
In the fourth quarter, like-for-like sales growth was 3.8
percent compared with a restated 2.6 percent in the third
quarter. Under its previous calculation method, third-quarter
like-for-like sales were down 0.3 percent.