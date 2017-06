MOSCOW Jan 31 Russian grocery chain Dixy said on Tuesday its full-year 2011 consolidated revenues rose 59.1 percent to 102.2 billion roubles ($3.36 billion), boosted by its merger with smaller rival Victoria.

Like-for-like sales were up 6.3 percent last year and by 4.5 percent in the fourth quarter alone, Dixy said in a statement. ($1 = 30.4250 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)