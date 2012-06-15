MOSCOW, June 15 Russian grocery chain Dixy
said its five-month consolidated revenues leapt 89.1
percent year-on-year to 58.2 billion roubles ($1.79 billion),
boosted by its merger with smaller rival Victoria last June.
Sales were up 20.5 percent on a pro-forma basis, including
Victoria results from the beginning of 2011, Dixy said in a
statement on Friday.
The company expects pro-forma sales to grow by between 20
and 25 percent in rouble terms this year as it plans to open
250-300 new stores, its chief executive has said.
($1 = 32.5960 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by John Bowker)