By Lewis Krauskopf
Nov 23 UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N) changed
the leadership of its pharmacy benefit unit as the business
readies for a major expansion that stands to pit it against
Express Scripts Inc (ESRX.O) and CVS Caremark Corp (CVS.N).
Dirk McMahon, who has been leading operations for the
benefit plans under the health insurer's UnitedHealthcare
banner, is taking over as chief executive officer of OptumRx, a
company spokesman said on Wednesday.
He replaces Jacqueline Kosecoff, who will become senior
advisor to Larry Renfro, the CEO of UnitedHealth's Optum
services businesses. The moves were effective last Friday,
UnitedHealth spokesman Don Nathan said.
UnitedHealth is gearing up for a major expansion when it
takes over the prescription benefits business it had previously
outsourced to Medco Health Solutions Inc MHS.N after the
contract expires next year.
The addition of the Medco business helps position
UnitedHealth as a national rival to Express Scripts, which has
struck a $29 billion deal to buy Medco, and CVS.
Pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, administer drug
benefits for employers and health plans, and run extensive
mail-order pharmacies.
UnitedHealth's executive changes come ahead of the
company's annual investor day to be held in New York next
Tuesday, when it is expected to provide more detail about its
2012 financial forecasts.
Growth in the company's Optum businesses, along with its
Medicare plans for the elderly, is expected to boost earnings
next year, according to Wedbush Securities analyst Sarah
James.
Moving the pharmacy business in-house is expected to add
roughly $11 billion in revenue, James said in a research note
on Wednesday previewing the meeting.
"We believe United's PBM is poised to grow organically,
taking share," James said.
UnitedHealth shares were off 2 percent at $43.54 in morning
trading on a down day for the overall market.
