ALGIERS, April 29 An Algerian court on Sunday
postponed an appeal hearing into a $1.25 billion fine imposed on
Djezzy, the local mobile phone unit of Russian telecoms firm
Vimpelcom, until May 6, a judicial source told Reuters.
Djezzy chief executive Tamer El Mahdy, who has been
convicted in the case and faces jail if the conviction is
upheld, failed to appear for the hearing at the Ruisseau court
in Algiers, the source said.
A lower court ruled last month that Djezzy and its CEO were
guilty of violating foreign exchange regulations. Djezzy's
parent company denied the allegations against it and its chief
executive, and lodged an appeal.
Djezzy has been the subject of a long-running dispute with
the Algerian government, during which the firm has been hit by
back-tax demands, threatened with nationalisation, and put under
criminal investigation.
Vimpelcom acquired Djezzy last year when it bought the
assets of previous owner, Egyptian firm Orascom Telecom
.
Under pressure from the Algerian government, Vimpelcom
agreed to talks on selling a controlling stake in Djezzy to the
Algerian state.
However, the decision to impose the $1.25 billion fine
soured those talks and prompted Vimpelcom to announce it was
going to international arbitration against Algeria.
Orascom Telecom, now a Vimpelcom subsidiary, said earlier
this month that El Mahdy, an Egyptian national, was on medical
leave. Asked to comment on his no-show in court on Sunday, an
Orascom representative said the firm had no immediate comment.