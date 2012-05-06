ALGIERS May 6 An Algerian court on Sunday postponed until May 27 an appeal hearing into a $1.25 billion fine imposed on Djezzy, the local mobile phone unit of Russian telecoms firm Vimpelcom, a Reuters reporter in the courtroom said.

The appeal hearing had already been postponed once, a week earlier.

Djezzy chief executive Tamer El Mahdy, who has been convicted in the case and faces jail if the conviction is upheld, was not in court for Sunday's hearing.