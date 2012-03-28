ALGIERS, March 28 Algeria will pay $6.5 billion
to acquire a controlling stake in Vimpelcom's Algerian
mobile phone unit, a top finance ministry source said on
Wednesday, potentially ending a dispute that has dragged for
over a year.
"The deal is that Algeria will pay $6.5 bln to acquire 51
percent of Djezzy," a senior source familiar with the
telecommunications file at the finance ministry told Reuters.
Russia-focused Vimpelcom acquired Djezzy last year as part
of a $6 billion deal to buy the assets of Egyptian firm Orascom
Telecom, but the transaction immediately became
clouded in uncertainty after the Algerian government said it
wanted a majority stake in the unit.
Djezzy was the most lucrative part of Orascom's business.