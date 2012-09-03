By Hamid Ould Ahmed
ALGIERS, Sept 3 Algeria's finance minister
denied speculation that its talks on acquiring a controlling
stake in local mobile phone unit Djezzy from emerging markets
telecoms operator Vimpelcom had stalled.
"Talks are continuing," Karim Djoudi told reporters at
parliament on Monday, when asked whether Algeria had abandoned
the acquisition plan.
It was the first comment from Algeria since March, the month
that the government imposed a $1.3 billion fine on Djezzy for
violating foreign currency regulations.
Vimpelcom has appealed against the ruling by a court in
Algiers and the dispute over the ruling prompted analysts and
local media to speculate that the two sides might abandon talks.
Russia-focused Vimpelcom acquired Djezzy last year as part
of a $6 billion deal to buy assets of Egyptian firm Orascom
Telecom, but this transaction became clouded in
uncertainty after the government sought a majority stake in the
unit.
Djezzy was the most lucrative part of Orascom's business.
and the negotiations for Algeria to buy the firm have dragged on
for more than a year, complicated by the case mounted against
the unit over the alleged breaches of foreign exchange rules.
Vimpelcom agreed in January to sell Algeria a 51 percent
stake in the unit. It said at the time it had signed a
memorandum of understanding with the finance ministry to explore
the sale, subject to agreeing an acceptable price.
Asked on Monday to give details of the talks, he said: "We
cannot comment on this issue until an agreement is reached."