DJIBOUTI May 24 Two loud blasts struck a busy
cafe in downtown Djibouti frequented by Westerners on Saturday
and at least 10 people were wounded, a Reuters witness said.
Police had cordoned off the scene. It was not immediately
clear what caused the blasts. The witness said he saw at least
10 people sitting near the area of the cafe, with bloody wounds.
Djibouti has the United States' only military base in Africa
and is an important ally in the U.S.-led fight against militant
Islam.
The former French colony's port is also used by foreign
navies protecting the Gulf of Aden's shipping lanes, some of the
busiest in the world, from Somali pirates.
It has also contributed troops to the African Union Mission
in Somalia. Other contributing countries, Kenya and Uganda have
in the past been hit by gun and bomb attacks by Somalia's al
Qaeda-linked Shabaab insurgents.
Somali troops and AMISOM, comprising troops from Uganda,
Kenya, Burundi and Djibouti, drove al Shabaab out of Somalia's
capital Mogadishu in 2011.
