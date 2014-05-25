* Attack on Saturday killed 3 and wounded at least 15
* Djibouti did not name any suspected group or network
* U.S. ally Djibouti borders Somalia, has troops there
By Abdourahim Arteh
DJIBOUTI, May 25 Djibouti's Interior Ministry
said on Sunday that two Somalis are suspected of having carried
out a suicide bombing at a restaurant filled with Western
military personnel on Saturday that killed three and wounded at
least 15.
Several members of European Union naval and civilian
maritime security missions were among those wounded in the
attack, including three members of the Spanish military
airforce.
The interior ministry did not say if any group was suspected
of being responsible for the bombings, the first time such an
attack has been carried out in the tiny Red Sea state.
Djibouti, host to a French military base and the only U.S.
military base in Africa, shares its southern border with Somalia
where the al Qaeda-linked group Al Shabaab continues to flourish
as the government struggles to impose any order.
Al Shabaab is active inside Somalia but has also carried out
gun and bomb attacks abroad. Last year, the group killed 67
people at a Kenyan shopping mall.
"Early indications of the investigations show that the
attackers were two suicide bombers of Somali origin; a man and a
veiled woman," the Interior Ministry said in a statement.
National security forces took over the restaurant premises
and secured the area, the ministry said.
The former French colony's port is used by foreign navies
protecting the Gulf of Aden's shipping lanes, some of the
busiest in the world, from Somali pirates.
The European Union said on Sunday that members of the EU
naval mission EUNAVFOR Atalanta and civilian maritime security
mission EUCAP Nestor were wounded in the bombing.
Spain's Defence Ministry said three Spanish military
airforce personnel were injured in the attack, one of whom was
seriously hurt by shrapnel. The three were in Djibouti as part
of the EUNAVFOR Atalanta mission.
A U.S. Pentagon spokesman said late on Saturday no Defense
Department personnel were injured in the attack.
Djibouti has troops stationed in Somalia as part of the
African Union Mission in Somalia.
Somali troops and AMISOM - also comprising troops from
Burundi, Uganda, Kenya, Sierra Leone and Ethiopia - drove al
Shabaab out of Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, in 2011, but the
group still carries out attacks in the city.
On Saturday, al Shabaab militants attacked the parliament,
killing at least 10 security officers.
