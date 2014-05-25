* Attack on Saturday killed 3 and wounded at least 15
* Djibouti did not name any suspected group or network
* U.S. ally Djibouti borders Somalia, has troops there
By Abdourahim Arteh
DJIBOUTI, May 25 A man and woman who blew
themselves up in a restaurant in Djibouti on Saturday - in the
first attack of its kind in the East African state - were
probably Somalis, the interior minister said.
The suicide bombing killed one other person - a Turkish
national - in the restaurant that was filled with Western
military personnel. Seven Frenchmen and four Germans were among
the wounded, Interior Minister Hassan Omar said on Sunday.
"I would say two suicide bombers are probably of Somali
origin. But the investigations will prove that," Omar told
journalists.
The interior ministry, which had previously stated as fact
that the couple were Somali, did not say if it suspected any
group for being behind the bombing.
"This act of blind terrorism does not jeopardise our
determination to fight with the international community against
this scourge," President Ismail Omar Guelleh said.
"We promise to make every effort to find the perpetrators
and sponsors of this barbaric crime."
A former French colony, Djibouti hosts a French military
base and the only U.S. military base in Africa. Its port is used
by foreign navies policing the Gulf of Aden's shipping lanes,
some of the busiest in the world, against pirates from Somalia,
which borders the country to the south.
Somalia is home of the al Qaeda-linked group al Shabaab
which has carried out many gun and bomb attacks outside the
country, including as assault on a Kenyan shopping mall last
year that killed 67 people. On Saturday, it attacked the Somali
parliament, killing at least 10 security officers.
Djibouti has troops in Somalia as part of the African Union
Mission in Somalia or AMISOM - also comprising forces from
Burundi, Uganda, Kenya, Sierra Leone and Ethiopia - which helped
drive al Shabaab from Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, in 2011.
The European Union said members of the its naval mission
EUNAVFOR Atalanta and civilian maritime security mission EUCAP
Nestor were wounded in Saturday's bombing. Spain said three of
its airforce personnel, in Djibouti as part of the EU mission,
were hurt, one of whom was seriously wounded by shrapnel.
The Pentagon said no Defense Department personnel were
wounded.
(Additional reporting by George Obulutsa in Nairobi, Arshad
Mohammed in Washington, Sarah White in Madrid; Editing by Robin
Pomeroy)