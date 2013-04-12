DJIBOUTI, April 12 Djibouti's authorities have
released 14 members of the opposition coalition, the Union of
National Salvation (USN), who were jailed in connection with
anti-government demonstrations last month, an opposition
official said.
Riot police in Djibouti city fought street battles last
month with protesters alleging fraud in a February parliamentary
election that handed a sweeping victory to the ruling coalition.
Djibouti, a nation of just 920,000 people, hosts the only
U.S. military base in Africa. The former French colony's port is
also used by foreign navies protecting shipping lanes from
Somali pirates.
The USN had said the parliamentary election was rigged,
citing a range of election abuses, but a legal challenge was
dismissed in court. President Ismail Omar Guelleh, in power
since 1999, controls 49 of the 65 seats in parliament.
Among those released was opposition spokesman, Daher Ahmed
Farah, who was jailed for two months on March 11 for calling for
rebellion and disturbing public order, the opposition said. His
sentence reduced to one month on appeal at the Supreme Court.
"This release is encouraging but is not enough and the
struggle will continue until all opposition leaders to be
released," USN Secretary-General Abdurahman Mohamed Guelleh told
Reuters late on Thursday. The release was on Wednesday.
