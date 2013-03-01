* Protesters throw petrol bombs, police fire rubber bullets
* Opposition says last week's election was rigged
* Djibouti a Western ally in fight against militant Islam
By Abdourahim Arteh
DJIBOUTI, March 1 Riot police in Djibouti city
fought street battles on Friday with protesters alleging fraud
in last week's parliamentary election and demanding the release
of detained opposition activists.
The unrest follows clashes earlier this week and raises the
spectre of mounting instability in a Red Sea state that is an
important ally of the United States in its fight against
militant Islam.
Some protesters threw petrol bombs and security forces fired
tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds chanting
"freedom" and "free our leaders", a reference to the detention
of several moderate Islamists from the opposition.
"We won't stop until their release," Mahdi Ali told Reuters
in the run-down suburb of Balbala, an opposition stronghold. The
opposition rejects the result of last Friday's election and says
the vote was rigged.
President Ismail Omar Guelleh's Union for the Presidential
Majority (UMP) declared victory in Friday's vote, claiming 49 of
the National Assembly's 65 seats.
Djibouti has been ruled since 1999 by Guelleh, effectively
as a one-party state. Last week's vote was the first time the
opposition had won a single seat in the assembly.
International observers reported no major violations of
electoral procedures.
Opposition leaders called for demonstrations after Friday
prayers to protest the disputed result and detention of Sheikh
Bashir Abdourahim, a prominent opposition figure, and two others
from the Movement for Democracy and Freedom (MODEL), a moderate
Islamist party.
Other leaders of the main opposition Union for National
Salvation (USN) are under house arrest, including the city's
mayor, a USN spokesman said.
SMOKE AND BARRICADES
On Friday evening, plumes of black smoke swirled above
Balbala as youths burned tyres, erected barricades and threw
stones at armed police officers.
Djibouti's city centre was calm as dark fell. The police set
up roadblocks on the bridge linking Balbala's congested streets
to the downtown area.
The USN says more than 500 of its supporters have been
arrested in the past week - a figure the authorities have not
confirmed.
Interior Minister Hassan Darar had appealed for calm late on
Wednesday and said any street demonstrations were illegal.
Djibouti hosts the United States' only military base in
Africa. The former French colony's port is also used by foreign
navies protecting the Gulf of Aden's shipping lanes, some of the
busiest in the world, from Somali pirates.
The last time unrest broke out in Djibouti was in 2011 when
anti-government demonstrators buoyed by the revolutions sweeping
through North Africa demanded Guelleh step down. The authorities
cracked down hard on the opposition.
