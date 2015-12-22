DJIBOUTI Dec 22 A Djibouti opposition group
said at least 19 people were killed in clashes with police that
began when people were marking a religious celebration, while
the government said just nine people were wounded when police
fought armed individuals.
The rival accounts made it difficult to determine what was
precisely the cause or the number of casualties from the clashes
early on Monday in the tiny Horn of Africa nation. It was not
immediately possible to secure independent witness reports.
Djibouti, home to a regional port as well as U.S. and French
military bases, has faced sporadic violence before, usually
sparked by protests against the government of President Ismail
Omar Guelleh, whose party has a tight hold on power.
Kadar Abdi Ibraim, spokesman for the opposition coalition
Union pour le Salut National, told Reuters the police first
attacked people marking a religious celebration that he said had
been banned. He said police then attacked a house where
opponents were meeting.
He said at least 19 were killed and dozens wounded in the
violence in the mainly Muslim nation which has a population of
about 876,000.
A statement from Interior Minister Hassan Omar Mohamed,
released on the presidency website, said "dozens of armed
individuals" launched an attack on security forces in the
Buldhoqo area. He said nine people were wounded, including a
police officer. He did not identify the other wounded.
The minister said the violence was directed against the
security forces to "destabilise our nation and sow divisions".
He said people "who act from abroad" stoked the violence but
added that the situation was now under control.
In parliamentary polls in 2013, protesters clashed with
police saying the results were rigged, a charge the government
denied.
In 2011, anti-government demonstrators, who were buoyed by
the revolutions then sweeping North Africa, demanded Guelleh
step down. The authorities cracked down hard on the opposition.
The president has been in power since 1999 and a new
presidential election is scheduled for April 2016.
Djibouti hosts the only U.S. military base in Africa, as
well as a French base. The former French colony's port has been
used by foreign navies patrolling the Gulf of Aden's shipping
lanes, some of the busiest in the world.
Chinese officials said in November China was in talks with
the government on building logistics facilities to support
Chinese peacekeeping and anti-piracy missions. Djibouti's
president had earlier said China was discussing a military base.
(Reporting by Abdourahim Arteh in Djibouti and Reuters
Television and Nairobi bureau; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing
by Nick Macfie)