June 26 DJI Holdings Plc:

* Intention to float - AIM

* Its intention to launch an initial public offering and seek admission of its ordinary shares to trading on Aim Market of London Stock Exchange Plc

* Offer will seek to raise gross proceeds of up to 30 mln stg via a placing of new ordinary shares

* Canaccord Genuity is acting as sole bookrunner, and NSBO as lead manager