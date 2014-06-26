BRIEF-Gramercy Property Trust reports pricing of offering of 9 mln shares
* Gramercy Property Trust announces pricing of public offering of 9,000,000 common shares
June 26 DJI Holdings Plc:
* Intention to float - AIM
* Its intention to launch an initial public offering and seek admission of its ordinary shares to trading on Aim Market of London Stock Exchange Plc
* Offer will seek to raise gross proceeds of up to 30 mln stg via a placing of new ordinary shares
* Canaccord Genuity is acting as sole bookrunner, and NSBO as lead manager
* Gramercy Property Trust announces pricing of public offering of 9,000,000 common shares
* Board ratified appropriation of 3.0 billion pesos of retained earnings for capital expenditures and asset acquisitions during 2017-2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: