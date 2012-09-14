Sept 14 DJO Finance LLC and DJO Finance Corporation Friday sold $540 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The 5.5 year tranche is an add-on to the company's already existing second priority senior secured notes. Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, UBS, Wells Fargo, RBC, Macquarie and Natixis were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: DJO FINANCE TRANCHE 1 AMT $100 MLN COUPON 8.75 PCT MATURITY 03/15/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 106.75 FIRST PAY 03/15/2013 MOODY's B3 YIELD 6.96 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/01/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 634 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $440 MLN COUPON 9.875 PCT MATURITY 04/15/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 10/15/2012 MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 9.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/01/2012 S&P CCC-PLUS SPREAD 901 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A