Nov 12 DK Company A/S

* Q3 net sales 667 million Danish crowns versus 446 million crowns

* Q3 EBITDA 75 million crowns versus 62 million crowns

* Q3 pretax profit 74 million crowns versus 51 million crowns

* Maintains 2014 guidance

* Sees 2014 net sales at 1.75-1.80 billion crowns

* Sees 2014 EBIT at 100-110 million crowns

* 2014 EBITDA is expected to be about 115-125 million crowns