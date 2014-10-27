Oct 27 DK Company A/S

* Says slightly changes expectations for 2014

* Sees 2014 revenue at level of 1.75-1.80 billion Danish crowns

* Sees 2014 EBITDA for continuing operations to be at level of 115-125 million crowns

* Sees 2014 EBIT at level of 100-110 million crowns