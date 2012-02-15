(Corrects spelling of Diethelm Keller from Dieter Keller throughout)

* DKSH currently valued at around 5 bln Swiss francs

* No new shares being sold, only existing stock

* Major shareholder Diethelm Keller looking for partial exit

ZURICH, Feb 15 DKSH, a Swiss firm that helps companies market and distribute their goods in Asia, plans to list on the Swiss stock exchange by the end of June, in what could be the first major initial public offering in Europe since the middle of last year.

While DKSH is valued at around 5 billion Swiss francs ($5.4 billion) on Bern's over-the-counter exchange, chief executive Joerg Wolle would not comment on any expected valuation.

The IPO, which will not see any new shares sold, will allow existing shareholders to cut their stakes.

Europe has seen no major listings during market volatility brought on by the euro zone debt crisis. Firms put IPO plans on ice because they would not have achieved the price they wanted.

Majority shareholder Diethelm Keller Holding, which owns 63 percent of DKSH, plans to diversify its investment portfolio, Wolle told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.

"Diethelm Keller Holding is the family office of four founding families, which are now in their fourth generation and are preparing for the fifth generation by divesting their portfolio," Wolle said.

FFP Group, the holding company of the French Peugeot family, and Rainer-Marc Frey, the fund of hedge funds magnate and UBS board member, each own just over 10 percent of DKSH.

Wolle said existing shareholders will sell enough shares to ensure DKSH has a meaningful free float, which in Switzerland is 25 percent.

Diethelm Keller Holding will become an anchor shareholder with a stake under 50 percent after the IPO, Wolle said, declining to say when the offering would take place.

Market sources said they expected a prospectus in early March and books to close later in the month.

SIGNS OF IPO LIFE

With European stock markets buoyant in 2012, the main owners of Danish telecoms group TDC sold $1 billion of stock earlier this month.

Wolle said investor interest in the offering by DKSH, which has a strong balance sheet, had been positive thanks to its focus on Asia.

DKSH traces its roots back to the 1860s when three Swiss entrepreneurs sailed to Asia and built a reputation as reliable business partners. In 2000, the Diethelm and Keller groups joined forces before coming together with Siber Hegner to form DKSH two years later.

"Since the merger, we have doubled sales and quadrupled profit," Wolle said. "We feel the time is right internally and externally. We have a stable management team and we have been able to provide outstanding results. We want to further increase the range of our shareholders."

DKSH posted a 26 percent rise in post-tax profit to 152 million francs in 2011, while sales rose to 7.3 billion.

Deutsche Bank and UBS are joint global coordinators on the offering, and are joint bookrunners along with Berenberg Bank and Credit Suisse.

The consortium also includes Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and the Zuercher Kantonalbank as co-lead managers. ($1 = 0.9202 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Katie Reid, Nathalie Olof-Ors, Ruppert Pretterlieber in Zurich and Kylie MacLellan in London; Editing by Dan Lalor)