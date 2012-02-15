(Corrects spelling of Diethelm Keller from Dieter Keller
* DKSH currently valued at around 5 bln Swiss francs
* No new shares being sold, only existing stock
* Major shareholder Diethelm Keller looking for partial exit
ZURICH, Feb 15 DKSH, a Swiss firm that
helps companies market and distribute their goods in Asia, plans
to list on the Swiss stock exchange by the end of June, in what
could be the first major initial public offering in Europe since
the middle of last year.
While DKSH is valued at around 5 billion Swiss francs ($5.4
billion) on Bern's over-the-counter exchange, chief executive
Joerg Wolle would not comment on any expected valuation.
The IPO, which will not see any new shares sold, will allow
existing shareholders to cut their stakes.
Europe has seen no major listings during market volatility
brought on by the euro zone debt crisis. Firms put IPO plans on
ice because they would not have achieved the price they wanted.
Majority shareholder Diethelm Keller Holding, which owns 63
percent of DKSH, plans to diversify its investment portfolio,
Wolle told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.
"Diethelm Keller Holding is the family office of four
founding families, which are now in their fourth generation and
are preparing for the fifth generation by divesting their
portfolio," Wolle said.
FFP Group, the holding company of the French Peugeot family,
and Rainer-Marc Frey, the fund of hedge funds magnate and UBS
board member, each own just over 10 percent of DKSH.
Wolle said existing shareholders will sell enough shares to
ensure DKSH has a meaningful free float, which in Switzerland is
25 percent.
Diethelm Keller Holding will become an anchor shareholder
with a stake under 50 percent after the IPO, Wolle said,
declining to say when the offering would take place.
Market sources said they expected a prospectus in early
March and books to close later in the month.
SIGNS OF IPO LIFE
With European stock markets buoyant in 2012, the main owners
of Danish telecoms group TDC sold $1 billion of stock
earlier this month.
Wolle said investor interest in the offering by DKSH, which
has a strong balance sheet, had been positive thanks to its
focus on Asia.
DKSH traces its roots back to the 1860s when three Swiss
entrepreneurs sailed to Asia and built a reputation as reliable
business partners. In 2000, the Diethelm and Keller groups
joined forces before coming together with Siber Hegner to form
DKSH two years later.
"Since the merger, we have doubled sales and quadrupled
profit," Wolle said. "We feel the time is right internally and
externally. We have a stable management team and we have been
able to provide outstanding results. We want to further increase
the range of our shareholders."
DKSH posted a 26 percent rise in post-tax profit to 152
million francs in 2011, while sales rose to 7.3 billion.
Deutsche Bank and UBS are joint global
coordinators on the offering, and are joint bookrunners along
with Berenberg Bank and Credit Suisse.
The consortium also includes Credit Agricole Corporate
and Investment Bank and the Zuercher Kantonalbank
as co-lead managers.
($1 = 0.9202 Swiss franc)
(Reporting by Katie Reid, Nathalie Olof-Ors, Ruppert
Pretterlieber in Zurich and Kylie MacLellan in London; Editing
by Dan Lalor)