* DKSH current value about 5 bln Swiss francs on Berne OTC
* No new shares being sold, only existing stock
* Major shareholder Diethelm Keller looking for partial exit
(Adds trader comment, details)
ZURICH, Feb 15 DKSH, which helps companies
market and distribute their goods in Asia, plans to list on the
Swiss bourse by the end of June, in what could be the first
major initial public offering in Europe since the middle of last
year.
While DKSH is valued at around 5 billion Swiss francs ($5.4
billion) on Berne's over-the-counter exchange, Chief Executive
Joerg Wolle would not comment on any expected valuation.
The IPO will not involve any new shares, allowing existing
shareholders to cash in part of their holdings.
European companies have put their IPO plans on ice during a
period of market volatility brought on by the euro zone debt
crisis, rather than settle for lower pricing.
Majority shareholder Diethelm Keller Holding, which owns
around 63 percent of DKSH, plans to diversify its investment
portfolio, Wolle told Reuters on Wednesday.
Peugeot family holding company FFP and fund of hedge funds
magnate Rainer-Marc Frey each owns just over 10 percent of DKSH.
Wolle said existing shareholders will sell enough shares to
ensure DKSH has a meaningful free float.
Diethelm Keller Holding will remain an anchor shareholder
with a stake under 50 percent after the IPO, Wolle said,
declining to say when the offering would take place.
Market sources said they expected a prospectus in early
March and books to close later in the month, while one source
close to the deal said analyst research is due to be completed
by Feb. 21.
SIGNS OF IPO LIFE
Wolle said investor interest in the offering by DKSH, which
has a strong balance sheet, had been positive thanks to its
focus on Asia.
Traders in Zurich were also upbeat about the
prospects for DKSH's IPO.
"I think the IPO will be a success. DKSH has a strong
presence and is very well known there. Depending on how well
this IPO goes, this could encourage other companies to take this
step, even if the environment doesn't look so promising because
of the debt crisis," one Zurich-based trader said.
DKSH traces its roots back to the 1860s when three Swiss
entrepreneurs sailed to Asia and built a reputation as reliable
business partners. In 2000, the Diethelm and Keller groups
joined forces before coming together with Siber Hegner to form
DKSH two years later.
"Since the merger, we have doubled sales and quadrupled
profit," Wolle said. "We feel the time is right internally and
externally. We have a stable management team and we have been
able to provide outstanding results. We want to further increase
the range of our shareholders."
DKSH posted a 26 percent rise in post-tax profit to 152
million francs in 2011, while sales rose to 7.3 billion.
Deutsche Bank and UBS are joint global
coordinators on the offering and are joint bookrunners with
Berenberg Bank and Credit Suisse.
The consortium also includes Credit Agricole Corporate
and Investment Bank and the Zuercher Kantonalbank
as co-lead managers.
($1 = 0.9202 Swiss franc)
(Reporting by Katie Reid, Nathalie Olof-Ors, Ruppert
Pretterlieber in Zurich and Kylie MacLellan and Sarah White in
London; Editing by Dan Lalor and Will Waterman)