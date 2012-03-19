* IPO seen priced at 48 Swiss francs a share
* Price guidance was 42-48 francs
* Oversubscribed 8.5 times - source
* One of the first big European IPOs since mid-2011
By Oliver Hirt
ZURICH, March 19 Switzerland's DKSH, which helps
companies market and distribute their goods in Asia, is expected
to price its initial public offering (IPO) at 48 Swiss francs
($52.40) per share, at the top end of guidance, two sources
familiar with the matter said.
Investors have lined up for a piece of DKSH, which does most
of its business in fast-growing Asia and is the first sizeable
listing on the Swiss bourse since airline catering firm
Gategroup floated in May 2009.
Two sources said on Monday that DKSH would price the IPO at
the top of an original guidance range of 42 to 48 Swiss francs.
One of the sources said the offering was 8.5 times
oversubscribed.
The offer of up to 30 percent of the Swiss company, which
lists Nestle, Roche and GlaxoSmithKline
among its clients, is expected to raise as much as 900
million Swiss francs ($967 million) for its founding
shareholders.
On Berne Kantonalbank's grey market venue trade-net.ch,
shares in DKSH were trading at around 57 to 59 Swiss francs.
DKSH is expected to make its market debut on Tuesday, a day
ahead of its original schedule. Dutch cable firm Ziggo is also
expected to complete its IPO on Tuesday, marking an end to a
drought in sizeable European listings since the middle of last
year.
DKSH, which traces its roots back to the 1860s when three
Swiss entrepreneurs sailed to Asia and built a reputation as
reliable business partners, now operates in 35 countries in the
region and is No. 1 in its sector in Asia, according to a study
by Roland Berger Strategy Consultants.
Deutsche Bank and UBS are joint global
coordinators on the offering and are joint bookrunners with
Berenberg Bank and Credit Suisse.
The consortium also includes Credit Agricole and
the Zuercher Kantonalbank as co-lead managers.
($1 = 0.9161 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Oliver Hirt; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing
by Erica Billingham)